The province of Utrecht is extending a trial with free public transport for children aged 4 to 11. Deputy Andre van Schie said in a meeting of the Provincial Council on Wednesday that children will also be allowed to travel for free on Utrecht public transport in 2024 if they are in the company of their parents or guardians.

Children in the province could also travel for free this past summer and during the autumn holidays on the buses and trams of carriers Qbuzz and Syntus. There is also free public transport for children during the Christmas holidays. “The experiences have been good, which is why the trial will be continued in 2024. Children can, therefore, travel for free by public transport outside the holidays, with the exception of trains,” Van Schie said.

Van Schie previously said that free public transport for children fits well within the province’s policy. The provincial government focuses on sustainability and good accessibility, among other things.

In the State Assembly, SGP, 50Plus, BBB, PVV, CDA, SP, VVD, and ChristenUnie asked the Provincial Council to work on better public transport connections across the provincial borders. They pointed out that the concession areas stop at the provincial border. That makes traveling to and from other provinces challenging, while people often have to leave the province of Utrecht to go to the hospital, school, or other facilities.

Deputy Van Schie said that he feels encouraged by the motion to work on better public transport connections with other provinces.