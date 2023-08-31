The province of Utrecht is extending its experiment with free public transport for children. Kids aged 4 to 11 will also be able to travel for free on Syntus buses and trams during the autumn and Christmas holidays, Deputy Andre van Schie said, AD reports.

The trial excludes trains. Kids aged 4 to 11 can travel on Syntus buses and trams for free as long as they are traveling with a paying adult. Up to three children can travel for free per adult. Children under three already use public transport for free.

“As a province, we think it is important that young people also become acquainted with public transport and experience that they can use it to travel,” Van Schie said at a meeting of the environment and mobility committee. “Moreover, this experiment fits well with our municipal agreement, in which we focus on sustainability and good accessibility, among other things.”

Utrecht province already tested free public transport for kids over the summer. Van Schie considers the experiment a success.