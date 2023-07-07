Children up to and including 11 years old can travel for free on regional public transportation in the province of Utrecht during the summer vacation. This was announced on Friday by the Province of Utrecht.

The scheme applies to buses and trams operated by U-OV and buses operated by Syntus Utrecht. Purchasing an e-ticket or checking in with an OV-chipcard is not necessary, as children can just hop on the bus or tram. The scheme does not apply to train travel in the province.

The scheme runs from this Saturday, July 8, until the end of the summer vacation in the region on August 20. The condition is that an adult must accompany the children, and a maximum of three children per adult can travel for free.

Amsterdam announced in May that all children in Amsterdam between the ages of 4 and 11 will have the possibility to travel for free on the city's public transport system starting July 22. The scheme includes buses, trams, and metros run by Amsterdam public transport company GVB and will continue until November 30.