Police have issued a new warning asking online dating app users to be particularly careful when arranging to meet people. Additionally, more details were revealed about a weekend business meeting in Noord-Holland that turned into a kidnapping.

The first bulletin, distributed by police in Limburg, said that they were especially concerned about appointments made over certain unspecified dating sites "often result" in violence, extortion, or someone being held against their will. "We see a kind of trend emerging," explained a criminal investigation department team leader with the Limburg police. "These types of websites are often used for quick (sex) appointments, but you have to be careful."

Police said they did know if a gang was active in Limburg, for example, or if they have responded to a string of isolated, similar incidents. The stigma that comes with being victimized in such a scheme means police do not know exactly how many people have been scammed by an moving from an online chat to an in-person date.

"It may be that more people have fallen victim to the above practices. But out of shame or fear of reprisals, no report is made,” the police team leader said. “We are calling on people who have had the same thing happen to them to contact us. That can help in the investigation.”

In a separate bulletin, police in Noord-Holland also notified the public about their search for four suspects in an apparent kidnapping that started Saturday afternoon and continued through to 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police believe a 42-year-old man from Beverwijk was abducted when he went to meet a woman at a home on Julianastraat in Egmond on Zee for a "business appointment," authorities said.

"Upon entry, the man was held by three unknown men, threatened and had to hand over personal belongings. The man was also transported that night in his own car to another location in Delft." The victim managed to escape, and contacted police at about 1:55 a.m. He was found with minor injuries caused by being kicked numerous times. His car was later found in a parking lot near Zwembadpad and Krakeelpolderweg in Delft.

Police were searching for a slender woman with black curly hair and a light tan complexion, who stands between 1.60 and 1.65 meters in height. The three male suspects all wore black balaclavas, black tracksuits, and black coats. The tallest was described as 1.80 meters with a darker skin tone and a slim build. He was wearing black gym shoes. The other two stood 1.70 meters in height and were stocky with a lighter skin color. One was wearing gray fabric sports shoes, while the other was wearing gray and red fabric sports shoes.

“Be alert, pay attention to where and with whom you meet, and if you do not trust things, call the police,” the Limburg police stated.