A big celebration weekend takes place in the Netherlands. Traditionally, the 11th of the 11th marks the start of the carnival season in the south. In Limburg, this is done with a big party on the sold-out Stationsplein in Roermond, where 17,000 paying visitors can enjoy an all-day program with music and regional artists. However, there is no such central kick-off in Brabant. In both provinces, each village or town often has its own festivities organized by the local carnival associations.

Unlike in Limburg, the new Prince is crowned in many places in Brabant on November 11. And unlike in Brabant, party-goers in Limburg often throw themselves into the carnival fray in costume. In both provinces, practically everyone is dressed up. New in Roermond is the ban on plastic cups in anticipation of the new legislation from January 1, 2024. Everyone buys a plastic cup at the entrance. You get your money back later when you return it.

In Roermond, the party starts at 11:11 a.m. (the entrance fee is also 11.11 euros). In Brabant, this varies from place to place. In many places, such as Den Bosch, it starts in the morning, but in other places, such as Bergen op Zoom, it doesn't start until the evening. "We all celebrate the same thing, but we do it a little differently," summarizes a spokesperson for the Brabant Carnival Association.

“As a cheerful and playful prelude to Lent, carnival is an age-old tradition that is deeply rooted in Brabant society”, states the association. Carnival is a part of Brabant and many other cities in the south of the Netherlands. According to the Brabant Carnival Association, the festival is part of the cultural heritage and each town has its own unique traditions. During the festivities, Prince Carnival is in charge for three days. Every year, the carnival parades attract thousands of people.

The festival is about fraternization and the connection between people, according to the association. In general, it is intended to strengthen social cohesion. This is why people meet on the streets during carnival and sing along with the mop carnival orchestras to break out of their everyday roles and enjoy life.