A 53-year-old man was arrested in Amsterdam on Thursday morning on suspicion of stabbing a woman and setting the house where she was staying on fire on Meterorenweg in Amsterdam-Noord on Monday, the police reported.

On the night of Sunday to Monday, a woman was seriously injured after she was stabbed several times.

On the night of Sunday to Monday, a woman was seriously injured after she was stabbed several times. The house where she was staying was then set on fire. This happened around 03.00 a.m. The woman managed to flee to the Klaprozenweg, where passers-by took care of her and called the police.

Officers on the scene found the woman covered in blood. The victim herself had put a scarf as a tourniquet around her arm to stop the bleeding. According to the police, the woman was stabbed several times. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two fire sources were found in the home. Domestic violence.

An investigation is underway, and the police believe that the fire was probably started by the person who stabbed the woman. On Thursday morning, a suspect was arrested, a 54-year-old man living in Amsterdam.

The police are still looking for witnesses and/or images. Anyone with relevant information or footage can contact 0900 8844 or report anonymously at 0800 7000.