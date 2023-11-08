The police are looking for a bald man in connection with the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old truck driver Maksim Hryn from Belarus on October 21. The police asked witnesses and anyone else with relevant information to come forward on Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday.

Hryn was employed by the Lithuanian transport company Finejas and was carrying a load from Southern Europe destined for the central Netherlands when he was killed. At around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, October 21, he parked his large, blue semi-trailer on the east side of the Hazeldon parking lot near the Belgian border. At 7:20 p.m. that evening, he was found seriously injured with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

The police are looking for a specific man who they believe may have crucial information about the fatal stabbing. The man is about 60 years old with light skin and is bald. On the evening in question, he wore black outerwear with striking light areas on the arms and white letters on the chest.

Investigators also want to talk to anyone who saw anything remarkable at the stopping point south of Breda between around 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. that evening or anyone who can provide information about what Hryn was doing between his arrival around 7:45 a.m. and and the discover of his body at 7:20 p.m. “Please contact us if you saw him in the intervening hours. Even if nothing disturbing had happened yet,” the police said.