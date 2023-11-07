Five Dutch F-16 fighter jets are currently on their way to the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania, where they will be used to train Romanian and Ukrainian pilots, the Ministry of Defense announced today.

The training center was set up at the Nethelrands’ initiative, and the Dutch armed forces will make 12 to 18 F-16 jets available for its use. The fighter jets remain the Netherlands' property.

Last week, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the first jets would arrive at the training center by mid-November. And they are now on their way. The ceremonial opening of the training center will happen soon.

The EFTC will first use the jets for a refresher course for the F-16 instructors, and then the pilots will start training. Lockheed Martin will provide training and maintenance for the jets. The training will only happen in NATO airspace.