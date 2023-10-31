The F-16 fighter jets that the Netherlands promised to Ukraine will arrive at a training center in Romania in two weeks’ time, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on X after speaking with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “That means that the training courses for the Ukrainian pilots who will fly them can start shortly,” Rutte said.

The training center was set up by the Netherlands in collaboration with Denmark. The Netherlands will send 12 to 18 fighter jets to the training center, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said earlier this month. Ukrainian pilots will get training on flying and maintaining the aircraft.

Rutte also spoke to Zelenskyy about supplying boats to Ukraine to help keep an alternative route for grain exports across the Black Sea safe. Russia withdrew from the deal guaranteeing safe passage for ships in July and has been targeting infrastructure vital to grain exports.

“The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression, as much and for as long as necessary,” Rutte said. “The devastating situation in Israel and Gaza will not divert our attention away from Ukraine.”