Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expects it to take at least six to eight months for the first Ukrainian pilots to complete their training to fly in F-16s, she said on Op1. That would mean that the first batch that started training in Denmark this month will be ready in February at the earliest. With this, her expectations are more optimistic than some sources in the military and political top of Ukraine.

Senior Ukrainian government officials and military officials expect the training to be completed in the summer, The Washington Post recently reported, citing anonymous sources. Ollongren also expressed the expectation in July that the training would take six to eight months and has, therefore, not yet changed her opinion.

“The Ukrainians have surprised us positively so far,” said Ollongren. According to the Minister, they are “super-motivated” and “technically good” on top of that. “This is why we dare to be so optimistic that it should succeed in those six to eight months.” According to the Minister, it usually takes much longer to train pilots for this.

The Minister hopes that the aircraft the Netherlands wants to deliver can go to Ukraine “in the course of next year.” In addition to training the pilots, many other matters must also be arranged. The Ukrainians must have their infrastructure in order, be able to maintain the fighter jets, have spare parts in stock, and have the right weapons. According to Ollongren, there is otherwise “no point” in supplying the F-16s.

It is still unclear how many F-16s the Netherlands will deliver to Ukraine. Ollongren did not mention a number but said she wants to send “as many as possible” of the 42 aircraft she has. Defense currently has 24 of them in use and needs several for training. “We still have to put that puzzle together,” said the Minister.