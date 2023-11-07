Bretly D. will remain in pre-trial custody for another 90 days on suspicion of involvement in the death of Rotterdam psychiatrist Jean van Griensven and a stabbing incident in Zutphen. This decision was made by the chamber of the court in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

The police suspect D. of involvement in the death of the 60-year-old psychiatrist Jean van Griensven in Rotterdam during the early hours of October 13. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the victim’s home on Handelsplein and found him severely injured with a gunshot wound inside. He succumbed to his injuries.

D. is also suspected of stabbing a 32-year-old man in his home on Van Hallstraat in Zutphen during the early hours of October 21. The victim sustained only minor injuries after he managed to escape and call the police.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on October 25 in the morning in a hotel on Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam after an extensive search that generated hundreds of tips for the police.

The reward of 25,000 euros remains unclaimed. The investigative team received over 500 tips, and the Public Prosecution Office is grateful to all tipsters. They are reviewing the tips to determine if one led to the arrest.

The investigation continues, with the suspect scheduled to make his first court appearance on January 31.