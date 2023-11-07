Most parties high in the polls for the November 22 elections oppose a total ban on fireworks. GroenLinks-PvdA is the only party in the top five of the Peilingwijzer that supports replacing consumer fireworks with, for example, professional fireworks shows. The popular newcomer party NSC from Pieter Omtzigt opposes a ban, favoring better enforcement of current rules, a spokesperson said. VVD, PVV, and BBB have long been outspoken opponents.

Since 2020, there has been a ban on firecrackers, rockets, and other high-risk fireworks. This has not silenced the annual debate on a total fireworks ban. Last year, a third of fireworks injuries treated in emergency departments were caused by legal fireworks, according to VeiligheidNL data. Municipalities and ophthalmologists have argued for years that fireworks should be left to professionals. The Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen (VVD) agrees, contrary to his party's stance.

Currently, supporters of a ban are still in the minority in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. Polls suggest this will not change after the November 22 elections. Not just because NSC and BBB, both against a ban, are heading for seat gains, but also because the pro-ban D66 is faring poorly in the polls.

VVD MP Ingrid Michon said she believes it makes more sense to better enforce existing rules. She pointed out that a significant part of the problem is with fireworks that are already illegal. The police should ensure that as many fireworks as possible are confiscated "before evening falls" on New Year's Eve. She added that more can be done to prevent people from buying illegal fireworks across the border. Parties like NSC and SP share similar views.

"If people want to set off a flare with their son, that should be possible," said JA21 party leader Joost Eerdmans. He advocates for the readmission of flares. PVV and BBB consistently mention in debates that they consider setting off fireworks a valuable tradition that should be preserved.

D66 acknowledges that for many, the freedom to set off fireworks is important but believes this does not outweigh the "social consequences for the safety of emergency services, the impact on nature, human health, and the costs of damage caused." The ChristenUnie, PvdD and GroenLinks-PvdA support a ban for similar reasons.