A man died after getting seriously injured in a stabbing in Hazelaarstraat in Amsterdam-Noord on Saturday. The victim is a 36-year-old man with Moroccan nationality. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the police said. A suspect has been arrested.

On Saturday around 11.45 a.m., the police received reports about a stabbing incident. Shortly afterward, officers found a very seriously injured man on the street. The 36-year-old man had to be resuscitated and was then rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Police officers were able to arrest a suspect at the scene. According to the police, the violent incident was witnessed by several people. Therefore, witnesses are urged to come forward.

— Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) October 28, 2023

In another incident, a man was injured in a stabbing near the shelter for asylum seekers in Ter Apel on Sunday morning, according to the police. Shortly after, the victim was taken to a hospital

Where exactly the stabbing took place and whether a suspect is already in sight, a police spokeswoman could not say. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.