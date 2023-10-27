Bretly D. will remain in pre-trial detention for an additional 14 days on suspicion of involvement in the death of Rotterdam psychiatrist Jean van Griensven and a stabbing incident in Zutphen. This decision was made by the examining magistrate of the Rotterdam court on Friday.

D. was arrested in Amsterdam on Wednesday after an extensive search that generated hundreds of tips for the police. The suspect will remain in restricted custody, meaning he is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Public Prosecutor Service.

The police suspect D. of involvement in the death of the 60-year-old psychiatrist Jean van Griensvent in Rotterdam during the early hours of October 13. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the victim’s home on Handelsplein and found him severely injured with a gunshot wound inside. He succumbed to his injuries.

D. is also suspected of stabbing a 32-year-old man in the victim’s home on Van Hallstraat in Zutphen during the early hours of October 21. The victim sustained only minor injuries, reportedly because he managed to escape and call the police.