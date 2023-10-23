Danny Blind is returning to Ajax. The Amsterdam football club appointed him to its Supervisory Board until 2027, Ajax announced on Monday.

Blind has a long history with Ajax, including as a member of the Supervisory Board between April 2018 and August 2021. The club describes him as a “493-times Ajacied.”

“Blind won many national and international prizes as player and captain of Ajax 1 and had multiple technical and managing roles at the club after his active career,” Ajax said.

Blind’s son, Daley, left Ajax in December, terminating his contract, and joined Bayern Munich.

Danny Blind is not the only familiar face returning to Ajax. The Amsterdam club brought back veterans Michael van Praag as a member of the Supervisory Board and Louis van Gaal as an advisor, hoping that they could help turn things around after a disappointing season. The Ajax men’s team is currently in 17th place in the Eredivisie.

The Ajax Women, on the other hand, are doing spectacularly well. After winning the national title earlier this year, they’ve now placed in the Champions League group stage for the first time ever. They will play against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and AS Roma.