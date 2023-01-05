In an unexpected twist, Dutch defender Daley Blind has found his new club after having his contract canceled by Ajax shortly before the new year. Blind will join German champions Bayern Munich, reports de Telegraaf. The 32-year-old will sign a contract until the end of the season with an option of a one-year extension.

Royal Antwerp FC, who have ex Netherland internationals Marc Overmars and Mark van Bommel as director of football and manager, respectively, were the first club to be linked with Blind after news of his disagreement with manager Alfred Schreuder ensured that Blind left the club by mutual consent. Bayern Munich had kept their negotiations well under wraps, with the reports on Thursday morning coming as a shock to many. Blind is to have his medical on Thursday afternoon.

Agent Kees Vos had contacted Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic after seeing Bayern Munich left-back Lucas Hernandez get injured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to facilitate the transfer. Blind can play at left-back as well as the centre-back position.

There are three ex-Ajax teammates at Bayern Munich who Blind will reunite with, as Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Ryan Gravenberch are already at the club. Der Rekordmeister is top of the Bundesliga table going into the second part of the season with a four-point lead over nearest challengers Freiburg. Munich has won the last nine league titles in Germany and is set for a blockbuster clash in the last 16 of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

This will be Blind’s fourth club in his career, having played for FC Groningen, Manchester United, and Ajax. He has played 99 matches for the Dutch national team scoring three times.