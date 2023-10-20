The Ajax women's football team will play against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and AS Roma in the group stage of the Champions League. This was determined in a draw held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Dutch players Jackie Groenen and Lieke Martens are under contract. Jill Baijings, also a Dutch international, plays for Bayern Munich.

The Ajax Women qualified for the group stage of the Champions League for the first time on Wednesday after a victory at home against FC Zürich 2-0. A week earlier, the national champions had already won 6-0 in Switzerland.

The team, managed by Suzanne Bakker, plays all their home matches in the Champions League at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The six group games are scheduled from November 14 to January 31. The final will be played in Bilbao on May 25.

The Ajax Women’s team will earn at least 500,000 thousand euros by reaching the group stage of the Champions League. On top of that, each win will yield 50,000 euros and a draw just under 20,000 euros. Ajax will play at least six group matches.

In the past two years, no Dutch clubs played in the Champions League for Women. The last time was in 2020/21 when Ajax participated and got eliminated in the first round. There was no group stage then