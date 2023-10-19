The Ajax Women have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League for the first time ever. After last week’s 0-6 victory over Zurich, Ajax won the return 2-0. FC Twente didn’t make it, AD reports.

Ajax defended a 0-6 lead on its own turf, so coach Suzanne Bakker’s team had all the advantages. The Amsterdam team encountered no problems and recorded a 2-0 victory over Zurich. Ajax is, therefore, officially in the Champions League group stage, where it will compete with 15 other clubs for the final victory.

The FC Twente women didn’t make it, losing the return against BK Hacken 1-2 on Wednesday after last week’s 2-2 draw.

The Ajax Women’s team will earn at least 500,000 thousand euros by reaching the group stage of the Champions League. On top of that, each win will yield 50,000 euros and a draw just under 20,000 euros. Ajax will play at least six group matches.

In the past two years, no Dutch clubs played in the Champions League for Women. The last time was in 2020/21 when Ajax participated and got eliminated in the first round. There was no group stage then.