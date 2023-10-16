Outgoing Minister Hanke Bruins Slot of Foreign Affairs asked Qatar to play a mediating role in the war in Israel and the Palestinian territories, specifically for “humanitarian corridors and release of hostages,” she said on X. She also spoke to her Israeli counterpart, urging the country to “act in accordance with international humanitarian law” when it “exercises its right to self-defense.” On Monday, the Netherlands will repatriate more Dutch people from Israel in the sixth evacuation flight since Thursday.

War broke out in Israel and Gaza after the Palestinian militant movement Hamas committed an attack on Israel last week Saturday. Amid attacks back and forth, Israel cut off power, water, and food to Gaza and ordered the around 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza to move to the south. It is impossible to move so many people safely in a short period, various aid organizations warned. The United Nations urged Israel to withdraw the call.

As of Sunday evening, Dutch time, Israeli air strikes had left 2,670 Palestinians dead and 9,600 injured in Gaza, the Palestinian authorities reported. The death toll in Israel was last updated on Sunday afternoon, reporting 1,400 people killed and 120 Israelis abducted by Hamas, according to NOS.

Egyptian security sources told Reuters that a ceasefire had been negotiated in the south of the Gaza Strip between the United States, Israel, and Egypt and that the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip would open to allow foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality to leave. Aid supplies from Egypt could also enter.

Israel denied these claims. A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said there was no agreement for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for the removal of foreigners. According to NOS, footage at the border post of Rafah also didn’t show any movement of people at around 8:30 a.m., Dutch time - half an hour after Reuter’s sources said the border would open.

On Sunday night, the fifth flight evacuating Dutch people from Israel landed safely in Cologne with 119 passengers aboard the military plane. The passengers then continued to Eindhoven by bus, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told NOS.