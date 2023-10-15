A military plane repatriated 102 Dutch people and six individuals from other countries from Tel Aviv on Wednesday. This fourth repatriation flight from Israel landed in Eindhoven on Saturday just before 10:30 p.m., the Ministry of Defence reported.

De vierde vlucht uit Israël is zojuist veilig aangekomen op @VlbEindhoven. Ook morgen staat een repatriëringsvlucht met een @A330_MMU MRTT gepland. Deze vliegt van Keulen naar Tel Aviv en landt ook weer in Keulen. Van daaruit zetten we bussen in voor het vervoer naar Eindhoven. pic.twitter.com/243Fkks40B — Ministerie van Defensie (@Defensie) October 14, 2023

The repatriation flights from Israel have been taking place since Thursday due to the war that has broken out between Israel and Hamas. The third repatriation flight left from Israel on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that another repatriation flight from Israel is scheduled for Sunday landing in Cologne. Buses will be arranged to transport passengers from the German city to Eindhoven.

De vierde vlucht om Nederlanders uit Israël op te halen is zojuist vertrokken vanaf @VlbEindhoven. De video hieronder geeft een indruk van de eerdere repatriëringsvluchten en de militaire @A330_MMU MRTT waarmee deze vluchten worden uitgevoerd. ⬇️ Lees ook: https://t.co/TovNoz6eVS pic.twitter.com/zuILbpE0hn — Ministerie van Defensie (@Defensie) October 14, 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that there are still Dutch nationals registering for repatriation, but the numbers are quickly dwindling. “The government has said that we will continue to fly as long as necessary, and as long as it is secure to fly. It will be decided on Sunday whether the next flight is necessary and can be carried out safely,” the ministry wrote. People who want to leave Israel should register as soon as possible.

On Friday, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that at least nine Dutch people are stuck in the Gaza Strip. This involves two families, both of whom wish to leave. A spokesperson for the Ministry informed NOS that they can offer limited assistance at the moment, given the closed borders, which also apply to people with foreign nationality.”