At least nine Dutch people are stuck in the Gaza Strip, according to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by NOS on Friday. This involves two families, both of whom wish to leave.

A spokesperson for the Ministry informed NOS that they can offer limited assistance at the moment, given the closed borders, which also apply to people with foreign nationality. "The Dutch Representation in the Palestinian territories is maintaining contact with these families as best as possible. We are doing everything we can to help them leave Gaza," the spokesperson stated.

The travel advisory for Gaza had been set to red for some time. "This means that even before the current crisis, we advised against all travel to Gaza," the spokesperson said. "We have always warned that the Dutch government can offer minimal or no consular support if you are in need in that area."

In Israel, the border regions adjacent to Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt have a red travel advisory, while the rest of the country has an orange advisory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that a third repatriation flight left from Israel. It was expected to land in Eindhoven around 10:15 p.m. Another repatriation flight is planned for Saturday.

De derde vlucht met passagiers uit Israël is zojuist vertrokken uit Tel Aviv en is onderweg naar Nederland. De Airbus @A330_MMU MRTT komt naar verwachting rond 22:15 aan op @VlbEindhoven. Lees hier meer: https://t.co/lL5lu0kYBZ pic.twitter.com/EcC4uO87Ke — Ministerie van Defensie (@Defensie) October 13, 2023

Wil je daar gebruik van maken? Meld je aan via de Informatieservice van Buitenlandse Zaken: https://t.co/hXU4shvzbj Heb je je al eerder aangemeld? Bel dan naar +31 247 247 247. 2/2 — Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken (@MinBZ) October 13, 2023

On Friday afternoon, the travel advisory for the capital, Beirut, and another part of Lebanon was updated from yellow to orange. This means that the entire travel advice for Lebanon now falls under orange and red categories. "For your safety, we advise you to avoid protests and large crowds and to remain vigilant on local developments," the ministry wrote.