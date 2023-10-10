Thick fog is reducing visibility in Utrecht, Gelderland, and Noord-Brabant on Tuesday morning. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the three provinces, urging road users to drive carefully. A partly cloudy day is ahead for the Netherlands, with temperatures up to 23 degrees.

The fog in Utrecht, Gelderland, and Noord-Brabant should disappear by 9:00 a.m., according to the meteorological institute. Road users in the provinces should drive slowly, maintain a safe following distance, and turn on their fog lights.

Tuesday morning starts with cloud cover in many places, but the sun will break through more and more as the morning continues. By the afternoon, most places should be partly sunny. It is still unseasonably warm for the time of year, with maximums ranging between 19 degrees in the north and 23 degrees in the south. Typical maximums for this time of year are between 14.6 and 16 degrees Celsius, according to the KNMI.

Wednesday will see more cloud cover and scattered showers in the afternoon. Maximums will range between 17 degrees in the northwest and 23 degrees in the southeast, with a moderate to southwesterly wind. The wind may be strong along the coast.

After a cool and wet Thursday, Friday will see thermometers climb to above 20 degrees again. From the weekend, temperatures will drop noticeably. The weather will be gray and wet from Thursday until early next week. Then, the days will be dryer but colder than typical for the time of year, the KNMI expects.