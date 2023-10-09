A man and a woman were found dead in an apartment on Wheme in Winterswijk at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. “Well-informed sources” told De Gelderlander that the man was a police officer who worked in the Achterhoek and that he killed the woman before taking his own life.

A neighbor reportedly called the police after hearing a woman’s screams coming from the home. Another neighbor told the newspaper they saw the police enter the apartment with guns drawn at around 6:00 p.m.

The police cordoned off the apartment complex where the home is located and launched an extensive investigation. Various police units, including forensic investigators, were at the home.

A spokesperson for the police told De Gelderlander that the cause of death was still unclear and that various specialists were brought in to investigate. “The investigation has just started,” the spokesperson said. “There is a lot to figure out.”

A police spokesperson also told ANP it was too early to say anything about the investigation. “Neighbors are very shaken by what happened,” the spokesperson said. “Many people in this neighborhood know each other well. It came as a shock.”