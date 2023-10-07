In a conversation with the Dutch ambassador in Warsaw, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski reiterated his call for an investigation into the events surrounding the football match between AZ and Legia. During the Conference League match, there were riots with Polish fans and two Legia players were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward of the Alkmaar club.

"I protested to the ambassador about the incidents in Alkmaar and demanded a thorough investigation," Jablonski reported after speaking with Daphne Bergsma, the Dutch ambassador to the Polish capital. "We are dealing with a very serious suspicion that there have been systematic actions by Dutch services and the city of Alkmaar against Polish citizens."

W związku z wiarygodnymi, bardzo niepokojącymi informacjami o dyskryminacyjnych działaniach holenderskich służb wobec obywateli RP m. in. na terenie miasta Alkmaar, do @MSZ_RP została na jutro wezwana Ambasador Królestwa Niderlandów.



Nie ma zgody rządu RP na dyskryminację… — 🇵🇱 Paweł Jabłoński (@paweljablonski_) October 6, 2023

According to Jablonski, Bergsma "fully agreed" that further investigations should follow. "She expressed full willingness to cooperate in this regard. We hope that this willingness will translate into good cooperation between Polish and Dutch authorities and that the evidence in this case will be collected quickly. If it is confirmed that these actions were not isolated incidents but were systematic in nature, those responsible will be punished," Jablonski told Polish news agency PAP.

Parliamentary elections

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs only confirms that the meeting took place, but refers to previous statements by ministers on this issue. Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz, for example, reported that she could not understand Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's criticism of the police's actions in Alkmaar. "I would prefer that he takes care of his own club first," Yeşilgöz said.

Before the match in Alkmaar, supporters of the Polish club allegedly stormed the stadium entrance and committed acts of violence, injuring three police officers, one of whom was knocked unconscious, according to authorities. The two players arrested, Josué Pesqueira and Radovan Pankov, were released later on Friday.

Poland, where parliamentary elections will be held next week, took the incidents with great concern. Prime Minister Morawiecki told the informal EU summit in Granada he was "very concerned" about the reports from the Noord-Holland city. The Polish Football Association asked UEFA for clarification.