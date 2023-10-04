Train traffic around Schiphol is running according to the timetable again on Wednesday morning after a disruption on Tuesday evening. “It may be the case that here and there, a train is shorter than planned, but we worked hard last night to get the trains running according to the timetable again,” said an NS spokesperson. Travelers inconvenienced by the outage can claim compensation.

Due to a data and telephone failure, no trains to and from the Amsterdam airport could run at all on Tuesday afternoon because no communication was possible between train traffic control and the drivers. Later, trains started running again, but travelers in Utrecht and Amsterdam, among others, continued to suffer from problems on the tracks all evening.

On Wednesday morning, train traffic in Utrecht and Amsterdam to and from Schiphol was running again as planned, the spokesperson said. Due to a defective switch, far fewer trains will be running between Utrecht Central Station and Amersfoort Central Station on Wednesday. That is expected to last all day.

Travelers who have to travel to, from, or past Schiphol are still advised to check the travel planner. Due to work in the tunnel tubes, fewer trains will pass through the airport between October 2 and 8. The travel restrictions also apply on the weekend of October 14 and 15.

Travelers who were delayed for 30 minutes or more due to the outage can claim compensation through the NS website as long as they apply within three months of the inconvenience. The amount of compensation depends on the situation.