Dutch national railway NS promised to make sure that those affected by the disruption in train traffic around Amsterdam receive “generous compensation,” said an NS spokesperson. Trains were back up and running according to schedule by about 2 p.m. on Monday.

Passengers can find more information about how to declare their costs on the NS, the spokesperson said. People may also be able to receive reimbursement for being forced to use a taxi, or even hotel costs.

The spokesperson said reimbursement requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis and that the declared costs must be reasonable. “A suite at the Hilton is a different story.”

It is not yet clear what costs NS will have to absorb due to the IT failure at a traffic control center operated by infrastructure firm ProRail Due to the malfunction, domestic and international train traffic around Amsterdam was at a total standstill for an extended time from late Sunday afternoon.

Train traffic around Amsterdam slowly resumed at 9 a.m. the following day. It was another five hours before passenger trains were again running according to schedule. The NS said that trains may still be canceled occasionally or may be shorter than usual. It is also possible that trains have not yet been cleaned, according to an update.

Train traffic around the capital experienced major problems due to an IT malfunction. It arose at the end of the afternoon on Sunday and was resolved for a short time before breaking down again in the evening. As a result, there were no trains to and from Amsterdam stations for a large part of the evening, all night, and Monday morning. As an emergency measure, ProRail switched the Amsterdam traffic control post to the central post in Utrecht so that the trains could start running again at around 9:00 a.m.

This initially resulted in full trains, but the biggest crowds thinned out quickly. The cause of the malfunction is not yet known.