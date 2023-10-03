Dutch national railway NS announced the cancellation of all trains to and from Schiphol Airport as the result of an unspecified disruption. The issue was first announced at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, and was expected to last at least until 7:30 p.m.

A replacement bus service was not available, with too many passengers affected by the rush hour problems a spokesperson for the NS told ANP. The problem was a failure in the communications system used between railroad traffic controllers and the train drivers.

"We are investigating the consequences for the timetable and are working to resolve the disruption," the NS said on its website. The company is looking to see if a backup system or an alternative system can be used while the main problem is repaired.

The NS advised its passengers to use the company's online travel planner for the most current information. The planner, which is available on the company's website and mobile app, has been updated because of the disruption.

Several different train lines operate via the airport, including routes to and from Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Leiden, Utrecht, and between The Hague and both Hoorn and Zwolle. Other routes potentially impacted include trains to Utrecht, Amersfoort, and Lelystad, with stops at Amsterdam Zuid, Bijlmer Arena, Almere Centraal, Hilversum, and Breukelen.

The disruption was also affecting trains along the route between Den Haag Centraal Station and Leiden Centraal. Train passengers travelling between those stations can expect fewer Intercity trains, adding up to about 15 minutes of travel time to journeys.