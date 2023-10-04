The remainder of the football match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax will be played on December 6, the KNVB announced. The match was halted on Saturday when RKC Waalwijk keeper Etienne Vaessen remained unconscious on the ground after colliding with an Ajax player.

Vaessen was rushed to the hospital and was discharged to recover at home the next day. But his team, the Ajax players, and the fans watched the medical team perform CPR on him on the field, leaving everyone shaken.

The collision happened in the 85th minute of the match, with five minutes left on the clock.

“Due to the aftermath of the emotional events and Ajax’s program, it was impossible to play out the remainder immediately this week,” the KNVB said. “Other options were also looked at to complete the match earlier, but unfortunately, they weren’t feasible for various reasons.”

The last few minutes of the match will be played at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6. “The public is allowed for the remaining minutes of the match,” the KNVB said.