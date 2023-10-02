RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen has left the hospital after collapsing on the field during a match against Ajax on Saturday, RKC captain Michiel Kramer confirmed to NOS. He is recovering at home.

“There were no visible bleedings or other major things,” Kramer told the broadcaster on Sunday evening. “I think he had a reasonable night and went home in the afternoon, so these are all positive messages. Fortunately, we can now say that he is doing well.”

Vaessen remained unconscious and motionless on the ground after colliding with Ajax player Brian Brobbey. The players and supporters in the stands watched the medical team resuscitate him. The match was initially suspended and then stopped with five minutes left on the clock.

Kramer told NOS that he quickly realized something was wrong when Vaessen didn’t get up. “You hope you never experience such moments on the field,” he said. “We know the story of Nouri and Eriksen. You have that in the back of your mind, and you hope never to experience that.”

“At first, you are very shocked because you see that he is unconscious,” Kramer said. “Then you see our doctor doing CPR. And then you are terrified. You think of cardiac arrest or even worse. It was quite a shock. But afterward, I heard it is the new protocol since Nouri’s case.”

According to Kramer, Vaessen quickly regained consciousness at least. “It was extremely frightening and quite bizarre what happened.”