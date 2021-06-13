When the Danish football player Christian Eriksen collapsed during a game against Finland on Saturday night, the incident reminded some of the time when Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri had to be reanimated during a match in Austria.

Eriksen collapsed during the 42nd minute in the European Championship match against Finland after a throw-in. He was resuscitated on the field and taken to hospital. The match was temporarily paused and recommenced at 8:30 p.m. Eriksen’s condition was stabilized last night. He is said to be recovering well.

“It was a very difficult evening in which we were all reminded of what is really important in life”, the coach of the Danish football team, Kasper Hjulmand said.

Eriksen began his career at the Amsterdam football club Ajax in 2010, the same club that Nouri played for when he suffered heart arrhythmias in 2017.

“The pictures from Copenhagen were a shock to use. They make us very sad because this suffering has also affected us”, the father of Nouri said to the Telegraaf.

The incident rang all too close to home after his son collapsed during a practice match against Werder Bremen in Austria. The Ajax player suffered serious, permanent brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

After pressure from the KNVB, Ajax later claimed responsibility for Nouri’s condition. Nouri did not receive adequate medical care after he passed out. A defibrillator on the field could have likely changed the outcome. Nouri would have been able to have been resuscitated sooner and would possibly now be able to function normally again.

“We will pray for Christian. We wish him all the best and hope for a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with his family”, Nouri’s father sympathized.

Nouri and Eriksen are not the only former Ajax player with heart problems. Daley Blind also collapsed twice during a match and always plays his matches with a defibrillator.