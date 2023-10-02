All of the Netherlands can expect maximum temperatures in the 20s today, with thermometers climbing to 26 degrees in Limburg. That is much higher than typical for early October, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. The long-term average maximum for 1 to 10 October is 16 degrees Celsius.

Monday will be a mix of clouds and sun with a weak to moderate southwesterly wind. Maximums will range between 20 degrees on the Wadden and 26 degrees in Limburg. Overnight temperatures will also be high for the time of year, ranging between 15 degrees in the north and 20 degrees in the south. The long-term average minimum is 9 degrees.

From Tuesday, maximums will dip to highs around 18 degrees and remain that way until Thursday. The entire week will be partly cloudy, with between 30 and 50 percent sunshine. There is a good chance of showers on Tuesday, but the rest of the week should be mostly dry.

Warmer weather is expected again over the weekend, with temperatures up to 24 degrees predicted for Sunday. “Less warm during the course of next week, and the chance of rain increases to 30 to 40 percent,” the KNMI said.