The police arrested three more suspects after a possible shooting in Coevorden on Saturday morning. Among them is the suspected shooter. A 40-year-old man from Utrecht was seriously injured in the incident. The shooter himself is said to have been stabbed in the conflict, for which an underage boy was arrested. The three men aged 38, 40, and 60 from Coevorden were taken to the police station for questioning.

De politie heeft nog eens drie mannen aangehouden in relatie tot het incident aan de Scholekster van vanochtend in Coevorden. Onder hen bevindt zich ook de vermoedelijke schutter. Ze zijn overgebracht naar het bureau en worden nader verhoord. — Politie Drenthe (@POL_Drenthe) September 30, 2023

The police received a report of the incident at the Oystercatcher in Drenthe around 9:45 a.m. A man was injured and taken to hospital. However, much is still unclear about what exactly happened.

However, the police would not comment on what exactly happened at the Oystercatcher Sunday morning. Mayor Renze Bergsma said in a statement he was shocked by the shooting and stabbing incident. "Fortunately, there were no fatalities," he said. "It is strange that this seems to be the order of the day," RTV Drenthe reported.

On Saturday morning, two people were injured in a shooting and stabbing incident in Coevorden. One person was injured by a stab wound, the other by a gunshot wound, RTV Drenthe reported. One of them was taken to hospital. An underage boy was arrested on Saturday after being suspected of involvement in the Coevorden shooting.

The police received a report of the incident in Scholekster, in the municipality of Drenthe, at around 9:45 a.m. Earlier, a police spokesperson said that much was still unclear. The incident may have been preceded by an argument.