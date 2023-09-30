Two people were injured this morning in a shooting and stabbing incident in Coevorden. One person was injured by a stab wound, the other by a gunshot wound, RTV Drenthe reported. One of them was taken to hospital. An underage boy was arrested on Saturday after being suspected of involvement in the Coevorden shooting.

The police received a report of the incident in Scholekster, in the municipality of Drenthe, at around 9:45 a.m. Earlier, a police spokesperson said that much was still unclear. The incident may have been preceded by an argument.

Rond 9.45 ontvingen wij een melding van een mogelijk schietincident aan de Scholekster in #Coevorden. Hierbij zou in ieder geval één persoon gewond zijn geraakt. Veel is nog onduidelijk. Mogelijk zou er een ruzie aan vooraf zijn gegaan. — Politie Drenthe (@POL_Drenthe) September 30, 2023

However, the police are currently still looking for several suspects. One of the suspects may have been injured.

In another incident, an explosion took place in a house on the Bannewaard in Alkmaar on Friday night. According to the police, fireworks may have been thrown through the mailbox of the house in the Huiswaard district. However, no one was injured.

The explosion happened around 3:40 a.m. and caused damage to the front door of the house. The police are investigating what exactly happened and are asking witnesses to come forward.