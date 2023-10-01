Two explosions took place in the night from Saturday to Sunday in Amsterdam. It happened for the third time in a week at a house on Volendammerweg in Amsterdam-Noord. An explosion also occurred at a porch on Ookmeerweg in Amsterdam Nieuw-West.

De #politie in doet onderzoek na een #explosie bij een woning aan de #Vollendammerweg in #Amsterdam-Noord. Het zou de derde explosie deze week zijn bij dezelfde woning pic.twitter.com/yPUvBS8lNh — Michel van Bergen (@mvbergen) October 1, 2023

Around 05:30 a.m., residents heard a loud bang on the Volendammerweg. After the explosion, a small fire broke out in front of the house, a spokesperson for the Amsterdam police said. However, the damage to the porch house was minor, a police spokesperson told Het Parool. Furthermore, no one was injured and no one was arrested. The police are investigating the connection between the explosions that occurred there this week.

On Saturday night around 3 a.m., the outside of a porch on the Ookmeerweg was damaged by the explosion. However, no one was injured and no one has been arrested. The police are asking witnesses to come forward.