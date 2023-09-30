A campaign has been set up on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise money for the family of the 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter Romy who died in Thursday's shooting at Heiman Dullaertplein in Rotterdam, where they lived. The target amount for the fundraiser is 60,000 euros.

On Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m., the counter stood at over 5,700 euros. According to the fundraisers, the money will go directly to the family. The money is intended to help them "ease the financial burden associated with a funeral and such a loss," the accompanying text said. "It offers them the space to focus on recovery, building a new life and, most importantly, preserving the memories of their beloved mother and sister."

According to the initiators of the GoFundMe campaign, Romy's twin sister and her 5-year-old brother are left behind after the tragic death of their mother and sibling. Furthermore, Romy’s best friend witnessed the fatal incident and survived the shooting by hiding under the table. As a result, she suffered emotional damage. Therefore, the funds raised will also be used to help her recovery. ”Her road to recovery will be long and difficult and help is essential to support her during this dark time,” the initiators of the campaign said.

Initiators speak of a "tragic shooting incident" and a "heartbreaking time." "Both were taken from their lives far too soon," the initiators said.