The fundraising campaign for the family of the 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter killed in the Rotterdam shooting has already raised more than 100,000 euros. At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the campaign's counter stood at 107,124 euros.

More than 5,600 donations have now been received via the GoFundMe website.

By late Saturday afternoon, the target amount of 60,000 euros had already been reached. The campaign had been launched a day earlier by an acquaintance of the family. According to the fundraisers, the money will go directly to the family, also to pay for the funeral of the victims.

Furthermore, the municipality of Rotterdam has opened a digital condolence register for the three victims of Thursday's shooting in the port city. This was done after extensive consultation and with the consent of the bereaved families, a spokesperson said. Dozens of messages had already been left by Saturday evening.

"Thursday, September 28: a pitch black day in Rotterdam. That afternoon, three Rotterdam residents were killed: Marlous and her daughter Romy and general practitioner Jurgen. Rotterdam residents, but also people from outside the city, would like to express their condolences," the condolence register's accompanying text states. "Here you can write a word of comfort and encouragement for all those who love them."

A condolence register for the three victims was already opened Friday afternoon at the community center the Looiershof, right across the street from the house where the mother and daughter who were shot dead lived on Heiman Dullaertplein. According to the municipal spokesman, there is "a constant run-in of people." The center, which is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also offers mental help at set times. The condolence register will remain until 5 p.m. next Wednesday.

The health center in Katendrecht in Rotterdam-Zuid, where Jurgen Damen who was shot worked, has also opened its own condolence register for him.