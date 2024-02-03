A massive explosion took place in the garage of an apartment building on Schammenkamp in Rotterdam-Zuid on Monday evening, January 29, resulting in a widespread fire. Three people were killed in the explosion. The three men who died were buried under the rubble, RTV Rijnmond reported.

The explosion and fire caused massive damage to the building. Of the 44 homes that had to be evacuated, 7 homes were so badly damaged that they are permanently uninhabitable, according to the broadcaster.

Among the dead was coach Kamran (43) of the S.V. Charlois football club. The soccer club then announced a fundraising campaign to help the people left homeless by the explosion. The aim is to raise 100,000 euros. The club also wants to donate other items, such as clothing and other necessities for those affected. "It's still far too little for the people who are homeless at the moment," said Kishan Stroo, who started the fundraiser campaign.

"Immediately after the explosion, there was a lot of unrest in the neighborhood. More than 20 households no longer had a roof over their heads. As a single father of four children, this naturally affects me a lot,“ Stroo told the broadcaster.

He has already visited a youth club member who was one of the victims of the explosion. Stroo gave him and his family necessary aid supplies as well as a new uniform.

So far, the football club has raised over 17,000 euros for those affected by the severe explosion. The fundraising campaign was launched three days ago.

Even though the fundraising campaign is making progress, the football club is still a long way off its fundraising target of 100,000 euros. Stroo therefore appeals: "Please participate and contribute in any capacity. There is still far too little about the people who are currently homeless. Help those people, because they are not seen enough," he told RTV Rijnmond.