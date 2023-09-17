Heineken is investing 430 million euros in a new brewery in Mexico. With its first brewery in the southeastern state of Yucatán, the Dutch beverage group aims to meet the growing demand for its beers in this region.

Heineken, which employs around 18,000 people in Mexico, expects the new brewery to create 2,000 additional jobs. According to the brewer, the new brewery, which will be located in a suburb of Mérida, will also feature water reuse and renewable energy technologies that are new to Mexico. The new brewery is scheduled to start beer production in 2026.

According to CEO Dolf van den Brink, Mexico is one of the most important markets for Heineken, which markets its Dos Equis and Sol brands there, among others. "This investment is of strategic importance. It serves to drive growth and seize the many opportunities in the Mexican market."

Heineken Mexico currently employs over 18,000 people and operates seven breweries and one malt house in Mexico, according to RTT News.