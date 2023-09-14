A judo coach is suspected of sexually abusing three underage girls under his training, including sexually penetrating two of them. The abuse allegedly happened between 2015 and 2019 in Dedemsvaart and Slagharen, RTV Oost reported.

According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), the man, 39-year-old Johan J.F. from Hoogeveen, now living in Olst, also convinced children on social media to send him nude photos and sent them photos of his genitals. The man committed criminal offenses in Dedemsvaart, Slagharen, Fluitenberg, Ommen, Hoogeveen, and Dwingeloo, the OM said.

The judo coach was supposed to appear in court for the first time on Thursday, but the case got postponed because the authorities were still talking to witnesses. The next hearing will be late this year.

According to RTV Oost, Johan J.F. is a well-known name in the judo world in Drenthe and Overijssel. He worked as a coach at several associations for many years and also gave regional training.

The Judo Dedemsvaart Association was shocked by the allegations. “We know nothing about this at all,” board member Mirian Bongers told the regional broadcaster. “He was a trainer here for years, but I hope that it is not true. That would be really terrible.”

J.F. also coached at the judo association B.S.V. Anbergen in Slagharen. He worked as a substitute coach there, chairman Anton van den Berg said. “But this has nothing to do with us. We don’t know anything.”