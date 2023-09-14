Electronics stores and telecom companies will continue to sell the iPhone 12 as long as the Dutch telecom regulator has not yet made a decision on this matter. This was reported by electronics stores Amac and MediaMarkt and telecom companies KPN, VodafoneZiggo, and Odido (formerly T-Mobile Netherlands and Tele2 Mobile) on Thursday. The sales of the Apple device have been temporarily halted in France since Wednesday over radiation levels.

According to tests by the French regulator ANFR, the devices emit too much electromagnetic radiation. The absorption of the radiation by the body was measured at 5.74 watts per kilogram, while the European standard is 4.0 watts per kilogram. Apple itself disputes these findings.

The limits on electromagnetic radiation from mobile devices are established to protect users from potential adverse health effects associated with excessive exposure to radiation. High levels of radiation can notably overheat body tissues and cause damage.

Ed Bindels, the director of the Dutch chain for Apple products Amac, said it remains to be seen what the consequences of this issue will be in the Netherlands. He argued that the safety standards for radiation from iPhones are very high and that the measured deviation in France is minor.

According to Bindels, there is no health risk and there should not be an overreaction. "The device was safe and is safe," he said. However, he noted that Amac sometimes receives questions from customers about the iPhone 12.

KPN and Odido have only received questions about the device from a few customers, according to spokespersons from these telecom providers. "There are a few customers asking what KPN is going to do," said the spokesperson for that provider. The spokesperson for Odido reported having received "a minimal number of questions.”

A spokesperson for electronics store MediaMarkt said that they have not yet received questions from customers. The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) also said they are waiting to see how the situation develops.

The regulator in the Netherlands for telecom, the Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure (RDI), announced on Wednesday that it will take Apple to task over potentially too strong electromagnetic radiation of the iPhone 12 but has not imposed a ban on sales yet. According to the regulator, there is no immediate safety risk.

"The RDI will first contact the manufacturer. Because like France, the Netherlands attaches great importance to the safe use of cell phones. Mobile devices must comply with European standards," a spokesperson said.

Telecom regulators in Germany and Belgium are going to investigate the possible radiation danger of the device. The Secretary of State for Digitalization in Belgium even asked the Belgian regulator to review all Apple devices and then the devices of other brands as well.