More than 2,400 climate activists were arrested on Saturday for blocking the A12 highway in The Hague, the police reported. Among those arrested were dozens of minors.

De eerste actievoerders die de #a12 blokkeren, worden nu aangehouden. #9sept pic.twitter.com/X6e8suyWEB — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) September 9, 2023

The climate action group Extinction Rebellion announced it would block the stretch of the highway near the temporary Tweede Kamer and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy every day starting Saturday - until the government stops subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

“On the first day of the permanent A12 blockade, many thousands of people showed that all fossil subsidies must end now. Every day all over the world, and especially in the Global South, people are dying from climate disasters that our government is paying for. This has to stop now. That is why we will keep coming back every day at noon until all fossil subsidies are eliminated," Tessel Hofstede, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, stated.

Police chief Karin Krukkert criticized the action. "We are a police force that stands up for the right to demonstrate. But when arrests are provoked to draw attention to the message, the police are used to make a statement. That's not disobedient or peaceful, that's a deliberate distraction from policing." She points out that police should be available for emergency response and crime solving, and should be visible in neighborhoods. "We want to be there for all people in the Netherlands," she said.

Hundreds of police officers were present to end the blockade of the A12. Krukkert said the activists were deliberately arrested en masse. When arrested, they "regularly engaged in passive resistance," such as not walking along but making themselves heavy. "We even saw activists returning to the A12 from the ADO stadium," she said.

The activists arrested for blocking the A12 were allowed to leave after arriving at the ADO stadium. Some were arrested for offenses other than blocking the highway.

Extinction Rebellion also criticized the police. "Starting at 1:30 p.m., the police used water cannons, and peaceful protesters were also frequently beaten with batons." This can also be seen in videos posted on social media.

The police used water cannons against Extinction Rebellion demonstrators about 1.5 hours after the protest began when climate protesters were asked to leave the highway. When they did not comply, the water cannons began spraying.

Waterkanonnen worden geleegd op klimaatactivisten die de A12 bij Den Haag blokkeren. pic.twitter.com/gZijpQC3iM — Omroep West (@omroepwest) September 9, 2023

However, the demonstrators were not dissuaded by the police action and remained seated under the water spray as they had brought umbrellas. The activists, including a group of young demonstrators with blue-painted faces and glittery scarves, were still blocking the Utrechtsebaan. According to Trouw, they were well prepared and had swimsuits, snacks, and clean clothes with them.

The police had previously said that batons were used to clear the street. The activists had been "repeatedly asked and told to leave the street," the police wrote. "When the police wanted to make room for their vehicles, they deliberately sat down on the street in front of these vehicles and obstructed the police in their work."

The mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, called the blockade action "once again disruptive." In his opinion, the protest always poses a dilemma for The Hague Triangle, which includes the police, the municipality, and the prosecutor. "In practice, it's difficult to deal effectively with such blockades when they are massive and long-lasting."

On X, Extinction Rebellion confirmed that the activists will return to the A12 in The Hague on Sunday at noon. The activists demand that the government immediately stop subsidies to the fossil industry. According to the demonstrators, this concerns all financial arrangements that favor the use of fossil fuels.