Supporters of the climate action group Extinction Rebellion began the announced blockade of the A12 highway in The Hague on Saturday. Just before noon, several thousand protesters walked onto the highway. There they were stopped by the police.

A12-mars loopt het laatste stuk naar de #A12. Jaarlijks 37,5 miljard euro fossiele subsidies, terwijl steeds meer mensen getroffen worden door klimaatrampen. Dit moet stoppen. #StopFossieleSubsidies #Klimaatrechtvaardigheid pic.twitter.com/9d9jto9awZ — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) September 9, 2023

Shortly after entering the highway, the first bus arrived to take away highway blockers. The demonstrators were then able to leave on the outskirts of the city.

The municipality of The Hague announced "Activists have entered the A12/Utrechtsebaan. This blockade is not allowed." The municipality asks protesters to go to an authorized support demonstration opposite The Hague Central Station. The police advise that motorists traveling to and from The Hague should expect delays.





De #A12 is geblokkeerd 🙌 het orkest en koor speelt het requiem van Mozart. Het protest wordt alleen maar luider en groter! ✊#StopFossieleSubsidies @NLRebellion pic.twitter.com/n2P9FBBwFA — Maarten de Zeeuw (@maarten_dezeeuw) September 9, 2023

However, when the Extinction Rebellion protesters started their blockade of the A12 highway, a few hundred meters away, people at the support demonstration applauded them. The support demonstration is held opposite The Hague Central Station, on the other side of the Malieveld.

Several hundred people are participating in the "support demo," including professors in togas and grandparents worried about the future of their grandchildren. People carry placards with texts such as "Stop fossil fuels" and "My future is green, not gray."

The organizers actually wanted to hold the rally in Malieveld on the A12 highway, but they were not allowed to do so, as the Tong Tong Fair is already taking place there. "But we will speak out loudly and express our support for the rebels on the A12," says Liset Meddens from the action group Fossil Free NL.