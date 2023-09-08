The Netherlands broke the warm weather record for the third day in a row on September 8. As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the official temperature in De Bilt, Utrecht, was 29.8 degrees, according to the weather station at the headquarters of the Dutch meteorological institute, KNMI.

Official weather records for the Netherlands are recorded in De Bilt, which is considered a meteorological center for the country. The previous record on September 8 was set in 1911 when the thermometer reached 29.5 degrees.

The temperature in De Bilt peaked at 29.6 degrees on Wednesday, shattering a record set over 120 years earlier. Thursday also broke a temperature record.

The weather on Friday afternoon will remain sunny and dry, with maximum temperatures ranging from 26 degrees on the Wadden Sea to 32 degrees in the southern part of the country.

According to Weerplaza, the southern Netherlands is experiencing a regional heatwave. “Since measurements began, this is only the seventh regional heatwave in September. Moreover, it is the third regional heatwave of 2023,” stated Weerplaza.

The weather on Saturday and Sunday will remain sunny and warm, with temperatures ranging from 27 degrees on the coast to 31 degrees in the south.

From Monday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases, and temperatures will start dropping toward more typical values from Tuesday. Maximums are usually around 20 degrees Celsius early in September.