The Netherlands broke the warm weather record for the second day in a row, with the official temperature in De Bilt, Utrecht breaching 27.1 degrees at about 12:40 p.m., according to the weather station at the headquarters of the Dutch meteorological institute, KNMI. The Netherlands is in for more warm weather this weekend, with maximums remaining around 30 degrees Celsius until early next week. At the same time, the southern and central parts of the country could also experience poor air quality this weekend, the RIVM said in a smog warning.

Official weather records for the Netherlands are recorded in De Bilt, which is considered a meteorological center for the country. The previous record on September 7 was set 1911 when the thermometer touched 26.9 degrees. It was a full degree warmer than that at 2 p.m.

The unseasonably warm weather could even see a new daily record for the highest temperature recorded at any single weather station in the Netherlands. That record of 30.5 degrees was set in Maastricht in 1934, according to Weeronline. Some locations in the southern region of the Netherlands could break through that point on Thursday afternoon.

The temperature in De Bilt peaked at 29.6 degrees on Wednesday, shattering a record set over 120 years earlier. In 1901, the high temperature in the Utrecht town was 28.2 degrees. The heat record of 29.5 degrees, set in 2011, could also be broken on Friday, as could the records of 28.1 degrees and 28.4 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather on Thursday and Friday will be overwhelmingly sunny and warm, with maximums ranging from 28 degrees in the north to 31 degrees in the south on Thursday and from 26 to 31 degrees on Friday. No rain is expected, but the wind speed should pick up strength.

The weekend will also be sunny, dry, and hot for the time of year, the meteorological institute KNMI said. From Monday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases, and temperatures will start dropping toward more typical values from Tuesday. Maximums are usually around 20 degrees Celsius early in September.

Smog warning ahead

People with respiratory issues may have a hard time in the south and center of the Netherlands this weekend. The air quality is likely to be poor on Friday and Saturday, in particular, due to smog caused by ozone, the public health institute RIVM warned.

“The RIVM advises to stay indoors and limit strenuous physical exertion. The advice especially applies in the afternoon and early evening because that is when the air is most polluted.”

Smog caused by ozone can worsen respiratory complaints like coughing, shortness of breath, and asthma. It could also irritate the eyes, nose, and throat.