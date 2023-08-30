The only ship operated by the Holland Norway Lines, the MS Romantika, has immediately halted its operations, and ticket sales are suspended. The Dutch ferry company announced in a press statement on Wednesday that it has filed for a deferment of payment with the court. The ferry is currently in Emden, Germany, just across the border with the Netherlands.

Launched in 2022, the MS Romantika initially connected the Netherlands to Norway. However, the ferry was relocated to Germany due to capacity issues at the port in Eemshaven, Groningen. Since June, the ship has been operating its route between Emden, Germany and Kristiansand, Norway.

Holland Norway Lines stated in its press statement that the company is facing financial challenges. The company attributes these difficulties primarily to a turbulent period earlier this year when they were forced to leave Eemshaven, in the province of Groningen “A period with many cancellations and extra costs but also with a significant impact on future bookings,” the statement read.

Despite early enthusiasm for the ferry, Holland Norway Lines has faced several problems in Eemshaven. The booking system for the service crashed soon after it came online in November 2021. In January, journeys on the MS Romantika were cancelled because of a lack of space at Eemshaven. The situation repeated itself again in late February and twice in early March.

The company said on Wednesday it requires more time to recover from the financial setbacks experienced earlier this year and announced it has filed for a deferment of payment. The immediate consequence is that the MS Romantika, currently in Emden, Germany, will not sail back to Kristiansand, Norway, as all operations are suspended immediately.

The ferry company recommends that travelers in Emden who have purchased tickets opt for alternative transportation, such as taking the Fjord Line or Color Line ferries. Since the boat is no longer available, staying overnight on board is no longer an option. The operator also suggests that affected passengers should look for hotel accommodations. Regarding the possibility of ticket refunds, the operator has not provided any information.

Holland Norway Lines vraagt uitstel van betaling aan. @NUnl @NOS Mijn reis gaat niet meer door... pic.twitter.com/8HxDoucntD — Patrick van Loon (@vanloonpatrick) August 30, 2023

The operator also stated that employees based in Groningen, Kristiansand in Norway, and those aboard the MS Romantika have been notified of the situation. The company employs close to 400 people.