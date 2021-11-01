Travelers can travel to Norway by boat from April next year. The journey from Eemshaven in Groningen will take over 14 hours and cost at least 225 euros per person. In addition to tourism, the "modern cruise ferry" is also intended for freight traffic, Holland Norway Lines reported.

From a commercial point of view, the connection will be particularly interesting for Norway, the initiator said. "For the Norwegian holidaymaker, this offers new possibilities to reach the Netherlands simply and comfortably." The new connection would also be in line with sustainable tourism. The destination from the Netherlands is Kristiansand in the south of Norway.

The first tickets will go on sale this week. The first trip will be on 7 April 2022, after which there will be a ferry three times a week. Currently, there is only a crossing from Eemshaven to the German Wadden Island of Borkum. Previous plans for a ferry to Scotland fell apart last year.

