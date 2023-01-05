The ferry that sails between the Eemshaven in Groningen and Kristiansand in Norway transported 186,000 passengers last year. This is according to the operator, Holland Norway Lines, who earlier predicted the total would be 150,000 at the end of 2022.

The ship named MS Romantika sailed for the first time in April last year, after which it carried out the journey three times a week. Cars and trucks are also allowed on the ship. There are restaurants and bars and a sauna on the boat for passengers. The trip takes around 18 and a half hours.

Many of those who chose the ferry to Norway were people who want to go to a winter sports area, said Elmer Roukema of Holland Norway Lines. "Because of the snow that hasn't arrived in other popular areas," he explained. The company offers, "A good alternative for a winter sports destination with guaranteed snow."

Holland Norway Lines have also received bookings for next summer. Around 60,000 passengers are already planning to board the ship 2023.

Holland Norway Lines is a local start-up with about thirty employees, excluding the ship's crew. A new terminal was rigged for the sailing service. The MS Romantika is around twenty years old. It is the intention that there will be an investment into sustainable and intelligent solutions to ensure that the ship uses less energy. The company has said it wants to work towards having two boats that can sail emissions-free by 2027.