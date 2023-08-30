The police arrested another man suspected of involvement in the preparation of the murder of Pieter R. de Vries after looking for him for a long time. The police happened across Maciej K. in Eindhoven on August 25 while investigating a report of nuisance, NU.nl reports based on transcripts of the 37-year-old man’s interrogation, which it has in its possession.

De Vries was gunned down in Amsterdam on 6 July 2021. The crime reporter succumbed to his injuries in a hospital nine days later.

According to the authorities, Maciej K. was in frequent contact with Krystian M., who allegedly helped organize De Vries’s assassination. K. is a good friend of Konrad W., who the authorities believe was supposed to kill De Vries. K. pulled out at the last minute, and M. called in Delano G. to commit the murder.

The police suspect that K. introduced his friend Konrad W. to Krysitan M. Telephone records show that K. had frequent contact with M. on the day before and the day of the murder. The last contact between the two was 20 minutes after G. allegedly shot De Vries outside the RTL Boulevard studio in the heart of Amsterdam. M. had just instructed the perpetrators of the murder to go to the address of “the Poles’ in Rotterdam. The police think that “the Poles” are W. and K.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed to NU.nl that K. was held for questioning in connection with the De Vries case but added that there is not enough evidence to prosecute him for the assassination at this stage. He is still in custody due to outstanding fines.

The case against the suspects in De Vries’s assassination continues with a pre-trial hearing on September 5. The trial against the suspects will likely only happen next year.

Suspected gunman Delano G. and getaway driver Kamil E. already stood trial, but the authorities arrested new suspects just before the ruling, which was postponed. The court eventually ordered a retrial because one of the judges relocated in the meantime and to fold in the new suspects.