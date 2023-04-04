National police investigators arrested a 29-year-old Dutch man on Monday on suspicion of involvement in the attack on journalist Peter R. de Vries. The suspect was already in prison when he was arrested in his cell in Veenhuizen, Drenthe, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced on Tuesday.

The crime reporter was shot on July 6, 2021 in the center of Amsterdam. He then died of his injuries nine days later.

This arrest brings the number of suspects in the crime reporter's murder case to nine. The suspected gunman and his alleged getaway driver were captured less than an hour after the shooting. Others taken into custody include a man suspected of orchestrating the attack, and others believed to be responsible for capturing video of the critically injured victim on the street and then sharing the video on social media to publicize the violence.

The latest suspect "probably is part of the criminal group that was involved in the murder of De Vries," the OM suspects. An investigation into the extent of his involvement is ongoing.

He was already in prison because he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2022 for trafficking hard drugs and firearms. That case has not been officially concluded, the OM said, meaning the suspect still has the option to lodge an appeal.

The suspect is being kept in restricted custody. This means that he is only allowed to communicate with his legal representation.