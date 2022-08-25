The criminal trial around the murder of Peter R. de Vries may have to start over due to a judge’s resignation. One of the three judges is moving abroad, was revealed during a hearing in the reopened case on Thursday, NOS reports.

The judge had planned her relocation for this summer because the De Vries case was supposed to be completed by then. But in July, the court unexpectedly reopened the case just before the ruling. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) presented new witness statements, which may impact the verdict. The OM had demanded life in prison against the two suspects.

A replacement judge has been appointed. But according to the court, the law prescribes that the case must be retried unless the OM and defense lawyers consider it unnecessary. The involved parties are discussing it at the moment.

The lawyers representing suspects Delano G. and Kamil E. refused to comment on Thursday morning, according to NOS. The OM also wouldn’t say anything. They’ll reveal their decision in the next hearing in November.

De Vries’s son Royce is not happy with this revelation. “You think everything is over, and then maybe the whole thing must start from scratch.” He called it remarkable that the court had not anticipated the judge’s departure, which had been known for some time. According to De Vries, the court should have appointed a reserve judge, as happens with big lawsuits like the MH17 or Marengo trials.